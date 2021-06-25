Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

