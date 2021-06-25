Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Shares Down 1.4%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

About Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

