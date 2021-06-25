Indexed Finance Price Reaches $3.81 on Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00011891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $23,472.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

