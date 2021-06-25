Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.63

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.63 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 143.60 ($1.88). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.89), with a volume of 1,557,526 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

