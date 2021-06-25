Indorse Token (IND) Market Cap Hits $273,841.97

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $273,841.97 and $542.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 56.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00053874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00595399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

