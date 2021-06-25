Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.75

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 35394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 203,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

