Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $570.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

