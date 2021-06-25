InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

