Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 3.7%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 1,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $971.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.40.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

