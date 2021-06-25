Ink (INK) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $406,559.24 and $317.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.89 or 1.00139877 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

