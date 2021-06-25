Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Achieves $461,488.56

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $461,488.56 and approximately $217.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00021132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00592783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038614 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.