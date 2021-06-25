InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of InMode worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

