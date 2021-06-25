Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $336,051.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00593075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,727,072 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

