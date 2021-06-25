Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.