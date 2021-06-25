Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 4,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37.

