Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.16. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,495,387 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.13.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.
