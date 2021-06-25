Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.16. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,495,387 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inpixon by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

