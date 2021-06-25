Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,306.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub acquired 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub bought 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

GBDC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 7,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,706. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

