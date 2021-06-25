Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 9,161,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,198. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

