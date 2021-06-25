Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.73. 2,429,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

