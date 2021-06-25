Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BLKB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. 659,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,228. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 10.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 38.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $2,985,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

