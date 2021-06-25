Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total transaction of C$14,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,811.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total transaction of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$2.06 on Friday, reaching C$143.94. 4,643,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,632. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$89.42 and a 1-year high of C$148.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

