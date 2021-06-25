Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 5,015 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,150.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 10,271,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,746. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.86.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,400,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.