Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

