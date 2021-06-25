Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.15. 811,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

