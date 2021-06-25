Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. 599,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Macy’s by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

