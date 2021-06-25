Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 13,362 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,562,409.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85.
- On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.
MXL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 1,483,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,853. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
