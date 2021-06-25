Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $63,424.62.

On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $750,500.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Uday Kompella sold 20,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00.

OCGN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 46,488,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,554,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

