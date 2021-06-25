Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $373,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $6,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.