Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

OPRX stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 400,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,785. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,098.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $37,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $11,483,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

