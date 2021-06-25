Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.
OPRX stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 400,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,785. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,098.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $37,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $11,483,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
