Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells 16,727 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $946,748.20.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.09. 28,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.