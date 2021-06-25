Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells 4,023 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,970,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,048. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

