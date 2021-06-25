Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,623,543.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.40. 1,026,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

