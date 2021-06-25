Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,623,543.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.40. 1,026,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $28.11.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
