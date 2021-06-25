Insider Selling: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells 1,534 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,803,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,291. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

