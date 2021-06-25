Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 369,960 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,305,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

Snap stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,086,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904,172. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

