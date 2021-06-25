Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 384,660 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,026,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

SNAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. 11,086,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,904,172. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.55. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

