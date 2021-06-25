Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Laurentian boosted their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

