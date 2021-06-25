Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,905 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $580,457.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $610,404.52.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $122.56. The stock had a trading volume of 706,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,047. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

