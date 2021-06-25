Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veracyte stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 2,761,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

