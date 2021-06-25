Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sells 7,708 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VCRA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 458,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,042. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.