Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08.
NYSE:WMT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.53. 9,439,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
