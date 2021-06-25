Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,228 shares in the company, valued at $596,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,465. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XFOR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

