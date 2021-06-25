Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells 7,524 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44.

Yext stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,864. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Yext by 3.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,519,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Yext by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YEXT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

