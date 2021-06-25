Insight Protocol Price Hits $0.0014 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 141.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $260,435.29 and $145,452.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

