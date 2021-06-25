Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $1,614.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00604060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,826,833 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

