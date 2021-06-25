Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 656,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Insmed worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.