Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $116.57 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

