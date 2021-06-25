Insureum (ISR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,700.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Insureum has a market cap of $3.13 million and $146,700.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00594045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038539 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.