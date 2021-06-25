INT (INT) Market Cap Hits $3.37 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $1.07 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00091214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

