Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,297,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,130,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,543,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,342. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.