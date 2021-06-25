InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.39 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.